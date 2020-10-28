Alberta reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 410 new cases of illness

Alberta reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, and again broke the record for active cases of the illness.

The 4,793 active cases was up 55 from the day before. That total has been rising for more than a week.

The number of new cases — 410 of Wednesday — was down 12 from Tuesday and down 94 from the day before that.

Hospitalizations rose by two on Wednesday, to 125, including 19 people in ICU beds.

The four deaths added on Wednesday bring to the death toll to 313 since the pandemic began in early March.

Two of most recent deaths, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s, were linked to an outbreak at the Edmonton General Care Centre. The third death was a man in his 80s from the Edmonton zone.

The fourth death involved a female in her 90s linked to an outbreak at Mount Royal Revera in the Calgary zone.

The Edmonton General Care Centre has the largest active outbreak in the province, according to Alberta Health.

As of Wednesday, 83 cases have been linked to the outbreak: 79 active cases and four deaths.

Edmonton continues to have the highest number of active cases in the province.

The regional breakdown of active cases on Wednesday was:

Edmonton zone: 2,245, down 45 from the day before.

Calgary zone: 1,788, up 116 from the day before.

North zone: 324, down ten from the day before.

South zone: 256, up two from the day before.

Central zone: 160, down five from the day before.

Unknown: 20, down three from the day before.

The province reported 10,631 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.