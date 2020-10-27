Alberta's 4,738 active COVID-19 cases again eclipse previous records

Alberta set another record on Tuesday with 4,738 active cases of COVID-19, an increase of 261 from the day before.

The death toll now sits at 309, up two from Monday.

The two most recent people to die were a woman in her 70s from Edmonton zone who was not in continuing care and a man in his 90s from the Edith Cavell Care Centre in the South zone.

Though the number of new cases dipped to 422 on Tuesday (down 82 from the day before), hospitalizations rose by five to 123.

The province brought in new mandatory limits of 15 people at most social gatherings in Edmonton and Calgary on Monday after the province reported 1,440 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

That total included a record of 572 new cases on Saturday and 504 new cases on Sunday.

The province set the previous record with 4,477 active cases on Sunday, an increase of 826 from the total seen on Thursday.

Edmonton's active case numbers continue to be the highest in the province. The regional breakdown of active cases on Tuesday is: