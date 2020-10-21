Alberta's 406 new COVID-19 cases breaks province's single-day record

Alberta reported a record number of 406 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three additional deaths.

The previous single-day record for reported new cases was 356, on Oct.18. During the first wave of the pandemic, the province hit 351 new cases on April 23.

The three most recent deaths were a man in his 60s from the Edmonton Zone, a man in his 70s from the Edmonton Zone and a woman in her 70s who was linked to an outbreak at Carewest George Boyack centre in Calgary.

That brings the death toll in the province to 296.

On Wednesday there were 113 people being treated in hospital, including 16 in ICU beds.

