Alberta's 406 new COVID-19 cases breaks province's single-day record
Alberta reported a record number of 406 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three additional deaths.
Province reports two more deaths in Edmonton zone, one in Calgary
Alberta reported a record number of 406 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three additional deaths.
The previous single-day record for reported new cases was 356, on Oct.18. During the first wave of the pandemic, the province hit 351 new cases on April 23.
The three most recent deaths were a man in his 60s from the Edmonton Zone, a man in his 70s from the Edmonton Zone and a woman in her 70s who was linked to an outbreak at Carewest George Boyack centre in Calgary.
That brings the death toll in the province to 296.
On Wednesday there were 113 people being treated in hospital, including 16 in ICU beds.
More to come ...
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.