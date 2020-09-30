Alberta reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death
Total of 1,582 active cases across province, up 11 from previous day
Alberta's death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic climbed by one on Wednesday to a total of 267.
The latest update from the province reported 153 new cases of the illness, with 64 people being treated in hospital, including 13 in ICU beds.
The most recent death was a man in his 70s from the Edmonton zone who was not a resident in continuing care.
There were 1,582 active cases across the province, an increase of 11 from the previous day.
The regional breakdown of active cases was:
- Edmonton zone: 832 cases.
- Calgary zone: 585 cases.
- North zone: 108 cases.
- South zone: 37 cases.
- Central zone: 19 cases.
- Unknown: one case.
Across the province a total of 43 schools have reported outbreaks of two to four cases.
Another seven schools are on the watch list, meaning they have five or more cases. Those schools are:
- Centre High, Edmonton
- Vimy Ridge, Edmonton
- Highlands School, Edmonton
- Austin O'Brien, Edmonton
- Harry Ainlay School, Edmonton
- St. Wilfrid Elementary School, Calgary
- Canyon Meadows School, Calgary
A total of 18,062 cases have been reported in Alberta since the start of the pandemic in early March.
