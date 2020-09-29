One more COVID-19 death in Alberta, with 160 new cases reported

Alberta reported one more COVID-19 death on Tuesday and 160 new cases of the illness.

There were 1,571 active cases across the province, an increase of 22 from the day before.

A total of 63 people were being treated in Alberta hospitals for the illness, including 13 in intensive care.

The latest person to die from COVID-19 was a man in his 80s from the Edmonton zone who was not a resident of a continuing-care centre. That brings the total number of deaths to 266.

Across the province a total of 47 schools have reported outbreaks of two to four cases.

There are now seven schools on the watch list, meaning the have five or more cases.

The regional breakdown of active cases was:

Edmonton zone: 815 cases.

Calgary zone: 574 cases.

North zone: 120 cases.

South zone: 40 cases.

Central zone: 21 cases.

Unknown: one case.

A total of 17,909 cases have been reported in Alberta since the start of the pandemic in early March.

Of those, 16,072 are listed as recovered.

Laboratories have tested 1,012,136 people for the coronavirus.