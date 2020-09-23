Two more COVID-19 deaths in Alberta, 143 new cases reported

Two more people in Alberta have died from COVID-19, and on Wednesday 143 new cases were reported.

There have been 260 deaths from the disease in Alberta since the pandemic began in early March.

The most recent deaths were a woman in her 80s from the Calgary zone and a woman in her 70s whose death was linked to an outbreak at Heimstaed Lodge in La Crete, 670 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Hospitalization numbers were up from the previous day, with 59 people being treated in hospital, 13 of them in ICU beds.

Across the province there were 1,520 active cases, a drop of 45 from the day before.

The regional breakdown of active cases was:

Edmonton zone: 821, up one from the day before.

Calgary zone: 481, down four from the day before.

North zone: 155, down 33 from the day before.

South zone: 38, down three from the day before.

Central zone: 20, down four from the day before.

Unknown: five, down two from the day before.

There are now outbreaks of two to four cases at 27 schools across Alberta.

New outbreaks of two to four cases were reported at Canyon Meadows School in Calgary and Riverbend School in Edmonton.

On Wednesday, Austin O'Brien High School in Edmonton was added to the watch list, which includes schools with outbreaks of five or more cases. Highlands School and Vimy Ridge in Edmonton and St. Wilfrid in Calgary were already on that list.

An outbreak at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary has seen three patients die and 17 others test positive for COVID-19, along with nine staff members. A total of 114 staff are currently in isolation.