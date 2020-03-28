Alberta reports 171 new cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported 171 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,128.

No new deaths from the disease have been reported since the last provincial update. A total of 254 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta.

As of Wednesday there are 1,495 active cases across the province, up four from the day before.

The regional breakdown of active cases is:

Edmonton zone: 710

Calgary zone: 507

North zone: 207

South zone: 34

Central zone: 32

Unknown: five

Currently, 36 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals, including six in ICU beds.

Across Alberta there are 62 confirmed cases in 45 schools where individuals attended while infectious, an Alberta Health spokesperson said.

St. Wilfrid Elementary School in Calgary is the only school under the "watch" category, which Alberta Health defines as an outbreak with five or more cases where the disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

There are also eight schools in the province with outbreaks of two to four cases.

Notre Dame High School, Calgary.

Lester B. Pearson High School, Calgary.

Henry Wise Wood High School, Calgary.

Auburn Bay School, Calgary.

Crescent Heights High School, Calgary.

Ross Sheppard High School, Edmonton.

Centre High, Edmonton.

Chinook High School, Lethbridge.

Provincial labs completed 12,540 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

New continuing care visitation tool

Albertans looking to schedule visits with loved ones in continuing care during the pandemic will soon have access to a new online tool. The booking tool developed by Alberta Health Services is being launched in phases over the next week.

People can schedule a visit at participating continuing care sites by going to AHS.ca/ccvisit

According to a news release from AHS, the online booking tool is part of the province's updated visitation process for continuing care and hospice settings.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important that we keep continuing care residents and staff healthy and safe, while also supporting visitation with loved ones and support persons," Minister of Health Tyler Shandro said in a news release. "Online tools have played a key role in keeping Albertans safe during COVID-19, and this is an example of that."