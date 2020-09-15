Alberta reports 124 new cases of COVID-19
Labs completed almost 13,000 tests over 24-hour period
Alberta reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There were 1,491 active cases across the province, according to the latest provincial update, down 44 from the day before.
St. Wilfrid Elementary School in Calgary is now listed under the "watch" category, which Alberta Health defines as an outbreak with five or more cases where the disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.
Another six Alberta schools have had outbreaks of two to four cases. Those schools are:
- Notre Dame High School, Calgary.
- Lester B. Pearson High School, Calgary.
- Henry Wise Wood High School, Calgary.
- Auburn Bay School, Calgary.
- Ross Sheppard High School, Edmonton.
- Chinook High School, Lethbridge.
Labs completed 12,985 tests over the past 24 hours.
In all, 39 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals, including seven in ICU beds.
The regional breakdown of active cases was:
- Edmonton zone: 650
- Calgary zone: 540
- North zone: 223
- Central zone: 36
- South zone: 33
- Unknown: nine
No new deaths were reported Tuesday. A total of 254 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.