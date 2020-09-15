Alberta reports 124 new cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There were 1,491 active cases across the province, according to the latest provincial update, down 44 from the day before.

St. Wilfrid Elementary School in Calgary is now listed under the "watch" category, which Alberta Health defines as an outbreak with five or more cases where the disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

Another six Alberta schools have had outbreaks of two to four cases. Those schools are:

Notre Dame High School, Calgary.

Lester B. Pearson High School, Calgary.

Henry Wise Wood High School, Calgary.

Auburn Bay School, Calgary.

Ross Sheppard High School, Edmonton.

Chinook High School, Lethbridge.

Labs completed 12,985 tests over the past 24 hours.

In all, 39 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals, including seven in ICU beds.

The regional breakdown of active cases was:

Edmonton zone: 650

Calgary zone: 540

North zone: 223

Central zone: 36

South zone: 33

Unknown: nine

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. A total of 254 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta.