Alberta reports 127 new COVID-19 cases in latest provincial update

Alberta reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest provincial update released on Wednesday.

With no additional deaths reported, the total remained at 235.

A total of 1,176 active cases were reported across the province, an increase of 42 from the day before.

The regional breakdown of active cases was:

Edmonton zone: 625

Calgary zone: 362

North zone: 137

Central zone: 27

South zone: 20

Unknown: five

Across Alberta, 48 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including seven who are in ICU beds.

Laboratories completed 9,239 tests on Aug. 25, bringing the total so far to 912,302.

In all, Alberta has seen 13,210 cases since the start of the pandemic in early March, with 11,799 of those now listed as recovered.

Several areas of the province are under COVID-19 watches, which are triggered when there are more than 10 active cases and more than 50 cases per 100,000 population.

As of Wednesday's update, the areas under watch are: