Alberta reports 127 new COVID-19 cases in latest provincial update
City of Edmonton, with 557 cases, among four areas on watch list
Alberta reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest provincial update released on Wednesday.
With no additional deaths reported, the total remained at 235.
A total of 1,176 active cases were reported across the province, an increase of 42 from the day before.
The regional breakdown of active cases was:
- Edmonton zone: 625
- Calgary zone: 362
- North zone: 137
- Central zone: 27
- South zone: 20
- Unknown: five
Across Alberta, 48 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including seven who are in ICU beds.
Laboratories completed 9,239 tests on Aug. 25, bringing the total so far to 912,302.
In all, Alberta has seen 13,210 cases since the start of the pandemic in early March, with 11,799 of those now listed as recovered.
Several areas of the province are under COVID-19 watches, which are triggered when there are more than 10 active cases and more than 50 cases per 100,000 population.
As of Wednesday's update, the areas under watch are:
- The City of Edmonton, with 557 active cases — a case rate of 54.5 per 100,000.
- Sturgeon County, with 24 active cases — a case rate of 85.8 per 100,000.
- Clear Hills County, with 10 active cases — a case rate of 333.6 per 100,000.
- Mackenzie County, with 54 active cases — a case rate of 223.4 per 100,000.