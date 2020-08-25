One more COVID-19 death in Alberta, 77 new cases

Alberta reported one more COVID-19 death on Tuesday and 77 new cases of the illness.

The death toll in Alberta from the pandemic now stands at 235.

The most recent person to die was a man in his 80s in the Edmonton Zone who was not in continuing care. The case was not connected to an outbreak.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,134 active cases in the province, a drop of 38 from the day before.

The latest regional breakdown of active cases was:

Edmonton zone: 608

Calgary zone: 340

North zone: 134

South zone: 27

Central zone: 26

Unknown: five

Across Alberta, 46 people were being treated in hospitals for the illness, including seven patients in ICU beds.

Laboratories completed 8,440 tests on Aug. 24, according to the latest government update.

The city of Edmonton, with 547 cases, remains under a COVID-19 watch. That status kicks in when an area has more than 10 cases and more than 50 cases per 100,000 population. Edmonton's current case rate is 53.5 per 100,000.