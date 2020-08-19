Two more COVID-19 deaths in Alberta, 82 new cases

Two more COVID-19 deaths and 82 new cases were added to Alberta's totals on Wednesday.

The death toll in the province has now reached 227 people, according to the latest provincial update.

The active case count of 1,107 is down 62 from the day before.

Forty-eight people are being treated for the illness in Alberta hospitals, 12 of them in ICU beds.

Another 9,029 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

The Edmonton zone, which has 631 active cases, remains a focal point with about 57 per cent of the total.

The city also remains on a provincial watch list, triggered when a region exceeds the threshold of 50 active cases per 100,000 population. Edmonton currently has 55.9 active cases per 100,000 population.

The regional breakdown for other parts of the province was:

Calgary, 294 active cases.

North zone, 103 active cases.

Central zone, 40 active cases.

South zone, 33 active cases.

Unknown zone, six active cases.

On the outskirts of the capital city, Sturgeon County is also under watch, with a case rate of 57.2 per 100,000 population.

Mackenzie County, a vast area in the province's far northwest, now has a case rate of 190.3 per 100,000 population.

Alberta has reported 12,501 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 11,167 of them listed as recovered.