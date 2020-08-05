Alberta Health reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 94 new cases

Alberta reported two more deaths and 94 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update on Wednesday.

The daily case numbers continue a trend that has seen them drop out of the triple digits over the past several days.

The most recent update, which includes numbers reported until the end of day Tuesday, showed 1,146 active cases across the province.

That total was also down from the 1,191 active cases reported the day before.

The two most recent deaths were a woman in her 70s from the Central zone and a man in his 70s from the North zone. Neither was in continuing care.

In all, 203 people in Alberta have died from the respiratory illness since the pandemic began in early March.

The downward trend in daily new cases began on Friday, when 97 were reported. That was followed by:

67 new cases on Saturday.

74 new cases on Sunday.

65 new cases on Monday.

94 new cases on Tuesday.

The most recent numbers show that 75 people are being treated for the illness in Alberta hospitals, a drop of 10 from the day before.

Of those patients, 20 were in ICU beds, three fewer than the previous day.

The regional breakdown reported on Wednesday was:

Calgary zone, 428 active cases.

Edmonton zone, 308 active cases.

Central zone, 193 active cases.

North zone, 113 active cases.

South zone, 98 active cases.

Unknown zone, six active cases.

Almost 10,000 people have now recovered from the illness in Alberta.

More than 727,000 tests for COVID-19 have been completed across the province.