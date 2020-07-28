Alberta reports 80 new cases of COVID-19, slight dip from recent days

Alberta reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and added two additional deaths.

The most recent update reported 1,397 active cases across the province, down from 1,430 the day before.

The total number of deaths in Alberta now stands at 187.

A total of 88 people were being treated in Alberta hospitals for the illness, with 16 of them in ICU beds.

The Calgary zone, with 710, had more than half the current cases. But the Edmonton zone, with 25, had more patients in hospital.

The regional breakdown of cases and hospitalizations was:

Calgary zone, 710 cases, 19 in hospital.

Edmonton zone, 276 cases, 25 in hospital.

Central Zone, 156 cases, 21 in hospital.

South zone, 140 cases, 15 in hospital.

North zone, 107 cases, eight in hospital.

Unknown, eight cases.

Laboratories completed 7,900 tests on Monday, bringing the total so far to 659,242.