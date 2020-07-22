Alberta reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 133 new cases

Alberta reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 133 new cases of the illness.

That brings the total number of active cases in the province to 1,251, an increase of more than 500 cases since July 14.

As of Wednesday, 102 people were being treated for the disease in Alberta hospitals, with 18 of them in ICU beds.

The two most recent deaths are both linked to an outbreak at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton.

That brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 174.

The regional breakdown of cases on Wednesday was:

Calgary zone: 635 cases.

Edmonton zone: 236 cases.

Central zone: 153 cases.

South zone: 135 cases.

North zone: 86 cases.

Unknown: six cases.

Alberta's two major cities are reacting to the recent rise in daily cases numbers.

Calgary city council voted earlier this week to make it mandatory to wear face masks in all indoor public areas. The bylaw is set to take effect on Aug. 1.

Edmonton city council will meet Thursday to discuss whether or not to create a similar bylaw.

Provincial laboratories have now conducted 606,465 tests.