Alberta reports 130 new COVID-19 cases over past three days

Alberta reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 607.

Hospitalizations have increased as well, with 57 patients being treated for the illness, up from 42 on Friday.

No new deaths have been reported since Friday and 7,627 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

The province reported 29 new cases on Friday, 52 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday.

The breakdown of active cases across the province is:

Edmonton zone: 234

Calgary zone: 228

South zone: 84

North zone: 53

Central zone: 4

Unknown: 4

The Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton closed its doors to most new patients on Monday and instituted a series of "aggressive" pandemic protocols to combat an outbreak linked to 18 patients and 14 staff.

The County Of Warner No. 5 in southern Alberta continues to be listed as under a "watch," a designation that kicks in when an area has at least 10 active cases and a rate of more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population.

A total of 7,627 people in the province have recovered from the illness.

Alberta laboratories have conducted 487,915 tests.