Alberta reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Alberta reported 35 new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday but no new deaths.

There are now 449 active case in the province, with 36 people in hospital and seven in intensive care.

Tuesday's data shows the number of active cases in Edmonton continues to grow as Calgary's falls.

The Edmonton zone now has 190 active cases, 15 more than Monday while the Calgary zone has 208 cases compared to 214 the day before.

While two-thirds of the Edmonton cases are linked to contact with a known case of COVID-19 or are part of an outbreak, the origin of one-third are still under investigation, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said Monday.

The number of deaths in the province linked to COVID-19 remains at 151.

Provincial labs have now performed 349,836 tests for the disease.

Hinshaw will hold her next news conference on the state of COVID-19 in the province Wednesday.

Here's how the cases break down among the regions: