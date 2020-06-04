Alberta reports one more COVID-19 death, 15 new cases
Alberta reported one more death from COVID-19 on Thursday and 15 new cases of the illness.
Total of 334 active cases, down 10 from the day before
The most recent death was a man in his 80s who was a resident of Extendicare Hillcrest, a nursing home in Calgary.
That brings the total number of deaths to 146.
There were 334 active cases in the province, down from 344 on Wednesday.
A total of 6,611 people are now listed as recovered, an increase of 24 from the day before.
Over the past 24 hours, provincial labs conducted 4,226 tests. In all, 248,423 people have been tested.
The regional breakdown of cases on Thursday was:
- Calgary zone: 247 active, 4,566 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 47 active, 506 recovered
- North zone: 18 active, 217 recovered
- South zone: 21 active, 1,213 recovered
- Central zone: zero active, 97 recovered
- Unknown: one active, 12 recovered
