Alberta reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Alberta reported only 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

The number of active cases in the province is down to 377 from 400 Monday.

Of those cases, 51 people are in hospital, six of them in intensive care.

The number of deaths in Alberta remains at 143, the third straight day without a death attributed to the respiratory disease.

There have been 7,057 cases in the province with 6,537 people having recovered.

This week, Alberta's emergency management cabinet committee is expected to meet to decided on a date to begin Stage 2 of the province's relaunch plan.

While 240,477 Albertans have been tested so far, anyone can book a test whether experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or not by visiting Alberta Health Services online.

Officials caution that the test cannot discern whether someone has had COVID-19 in the past, nor whether they have any immunity to disease.

This how the case numbers break down among the medical health zones in the province:

Calgary zone: 288 active, 4,507 recovered

Edmonton zone: 45 active, 502 recovered

South zone: 25 active, 1,205 recovered

North zone: 17 active, 213 recovered

Central zone: no active, 97 recovered

Unknown: two active, 11 recovered