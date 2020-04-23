Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans with latest on COVID-19

For those closely following the COVID-19 numbers in Alberta, here are two key dates to think about.

April 12 and April 30.

On April 12, the province had 714 active cases of the illness, and that total was growing each day.

The daily number of active cases peaked on April 30 at 3,130, and since then that total has been steadily declining.

On Wednesday, the province once again had exactly 714 active cases.

On April 12, 44 people were in hospital, with 14 of them in intensive-care units.

On Wednesday, 45 people were in hospital, five in intensive-care beds.

It took 44 days for the numbers to rise and fall back to those levels.

Over that period of time, more than 146,000 people have been tested, thousands have been infected and have recovered.

Over that period of time, the death toll has climbed from 44 to 139.

On Wednesday, with Alberta almost two weeks into Stage 1 of its relaunch plan, the province's chief medical officer of health will provide her 75th update since the pandemic began.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw's teleconference will be livestreamed starting at 3:30 p.m.

