Alberta reports one more COVID-19 death, 22 new cases
Alberta reported one more COVID-19 death on Tuesday and 22 new cases of the respiratory illness.
714 active cases in province, with 45 people in hospital
The most recent death was a woman in her 80s who was a resident of the JB Wood Continuing Care Centre in High Prairie.
That brings the total number of deaths in the province to 139.
There are 714 active cases in Alberta, with 45 people in hospital, five of them in intensive-care beds.
Another 6,048 cases were listed as recovered.
The regional breakdown of active cases were:
- Calgary zone, 561
- South Zone, 80
- Edmonton zone, 49
- North Zone, 19
- Central Zone, three
For two cases, the zone was not known.
Laboratories across the province have now completed 242,781 tests for COVID-19.
