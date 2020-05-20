Alberta reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Alberta confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and no additional deaths.
970 active cases in the province, with 5,637 listed as recovered
Alberta confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the lowest number of new cases in two months.
For the second day in a row, no additional deaths were reported; the total remains at 128.
There were 970 active cases in the province, with 5,637 cases listed as recovered.
A total of 58 people were in hospital being treated for the illness, seven of them in ICU beds.
The regional breakdown was:
- Calgary zone: 784 active cases, 3,773 recovered
- South zone: 99 active cases, 1,105 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 59 active cases, 450 recovered
- North zone: 18 active cases, 197 recovered
- Central zone: six active cases, 92 recovered
- Unknown: four active case, 20 recovered
In all, 203,397 people in Alberta have been tested for COVID-19.
With Stage 1 of Alberta's relaunch plan well underway, the chief medical officer of health is no longer holding daily news conferences to provide updates.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw's next news conference is scheduled for Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.