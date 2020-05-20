Alberta reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Alberta confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the lowest number of new cases in two months.

For the second day in a row, no additional deaths were reported; the total remains at 128.

There were 970 active cases in the province, with 5,637 cases listed as recovered.

A total of 58 people were in hospital being treated for the illness, seven of them in ICU beds.

The regional breakdown was:

Calgary zone: 784 active cases, 3,773 recovered

South zone: 99 active cases, 1,105 recovered

Edmonton zone: 59 active cases, 450 recovered

North zone: 18 active cases, 197 recovered

Central zone: six active cases, 92 recovered

Unknown: four active case, 20 recovered

In all, 203,397 people in Alberta have been tested for COVID-19.

With Stage 1 of Alberta's relaunch plan well underway, the chief medical officer of health is no longer holding daily news conferences to provide updates.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw's next news conference is scheduled for Thursday.