As COVID-19 cases top 300, public health officials closely watch for community transmissions

The number of COVID-19 cases in the province topped 300 on Monday, and public health officials announced changes to testing protocols to better track the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to give her daily news conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. from the legislature.

Forty-two new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total in the province to 301.

Eighteen people have been hospitalized, with seven in intensive care beds.

About two dozen cases reported so far are thought to have been transmitted within the province, and it is those numbers that public health officials are watching most closely.

Of the 301 cases, the majority are located in the Calgary zone. The total cases by region:

Calgary zone: 188

Edmonton zone: 68

North zone: 19

Central zone: 17

South zone: 8

Unknown: 1

On Monday, Alberta announced that it would be limiting testing to people who are showing symptoms and who fall within certain at-risk groups. Those groups include people hospitalized with respiratory illness, people living in a continuing-care or similar facility, health-care workers with respiratory symptoms, and international travellers who returned between March 8 and March 12.