With COVID-19 cases rising, Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on pandemic
More than half the active cases (1,685) in province are people aged 20 to 49
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta has been rising steadily since the beginning of October, and reached a record number over the weekend.
On Sunday, the most recent day for which numbers are available, there were 3,138 active cases, eclipsing the previous record of 3,022 set on April 30, during the first wave of the pandemic.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide her latest update at a news conference scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Comparing case numbers in October with those from April is not as simple as it might seem. The daily number of tests conducted across the province has increased substantially over the past six months.
On April 30, provincial laboratories conducted 5,035 tests. On Oct. 18, a total of 13,578 tests were completed.
The province reported 898 new cases over the weekend, which included cases reported on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
A total of 292 people have died from the illness since March.
Currently there are 117 people in hospital with the illness, 18 of them in intensive care.
More than half the active cases (1,685) in the province are people aged 20 to 49.
