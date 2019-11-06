Alberta court warns about fraudulent phone calls related to jury duty
‘That is a scam and is not a call from the Court of Queen’s Bench’
There's a new twist on an all-too familiar scam.
The Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta has issued a warning that people are receiving automated phone calls about jury duty. The message apparently refers to a failure to respond to a summons for jury duty.
"What we want people to know is that under no circumstances does the court ever conduct robocalls or automated phone calls for any purpose," executive legal counsel Darryl Ruether said in the warning, issued Thursday.
"If you receive one of these robocalls relating to jury duty, or an allegation you've failed to appear in response to a summons for jury duty, that is a scam and is not a call from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta."
Reuther noted that courts in Ontario have posted a similar warning.
- Scammers spoofing more than a dozen federal government departments to defraud Canadians
- Latest phone scam draws attention of Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre
He wasn't sure exactly how the calls are meant to solicit funds, but he had a theory.
"I think what they're doing is they're asking people to call back in response to this allegation of a warrant and then I suspect at that point, once they've made contact, that's when the money issue may arise."
The court announcement suggests anyone who receives one of these calls should call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit the centre's website.