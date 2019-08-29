Alberta Corvette enthusiasts take 4,000-km journey for the love of a car

Corvette lovers are converging in Bowling Green, Ky., this weekend for the National Corvette Caravan, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the National Corvette Museum.

And a sizeable contingent hails from Alberta.

"It's a party," Paul Maciejowski, organizer and captain of the 2019 Western Canada Corvette Caravan said in an interview on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Wednesday.

Maciejowski spoke to the radio show after completing the almost 4,000-kilometre drive to the land of the American icon in the group of 111 Corvette enthusiasts from across Alberta and British Columbia.

The caravan included 65 of the classic American sports cars. Maciejowski and his wife Joanne McPhee were in their own 2005 model.

"They sound good, they look good, they look great, they look sexy, and I always wanted one," Maciejowski said of his love of Corvettes.

Every five years Corvette lovers converge at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky for days of celebration. More on the Western Canada Corvette Caravan. 5:22

The caravan started Aug. 21 in Edmonton and travelled south to Lethbridge, meeting new people along the way. Pit stops were made in Red Deer and Calgary.

The journey culminated in Bowling Green on Wednesday, where the group met regional caravans from across Canada and the United States to celebrate the sports car museum's anniversary.

Corvette lovers converge at the museum for days of celebration every five years. Corvettes have been made at Chevrolet's Bowling Green assembly plant since 1981.

The 2019 Western Canada Corvette Caravan leaves Edmonton on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Brian Lakusta)

Corvettes from all over North America and the world are taking part in this year's national event, with some flown in from Hawaii and Belgium, and enthusiasts flying in from Japan and Australia to rent Corvettes in town for the occasion.

This year's festivities started Wednesday and will end Saturday.

Fell in love

Maciejowski's love for the car was sparked as a kid growing up in Lloydminister.

"I used to watch the Corvettes go by, the curvy lines and so on, and I said, 'Geez, I really want one of those,' and it's always something that I've dreamt about," he said.

Maciejowski achieved his dream in 2011 when he bought his first Corvette, a 2005 Z51 in Daytona sunset orange metallic.

"And it's the same one I drive today, eight years later," he said.

A big draw of the caravan, is the camaraderie, Maciejowski said.

"There's a smile on everybody's faces. You don't find angry Corvette people, and if you do, there's probably a reason, but most of the time, everybody's having a good time, happy about what they're doing, happy about where they are, and really enjoying life and driving. Above all, driving."