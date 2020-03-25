Alberta's chief medical officer of health to give latest COVID-19 update

With Alberta now in the containment phase of the battle against COVID-19, public health officials are closely watching for evidence of how the coronavirus is continuing to spread through the province.

As of Tuesday, Alberta had reported 358 cases, with 28 of them thought to have involved community transmission.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to give her latest update Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. MT.

She will be joined by Premier Jason Kenney at a news conference from the Alberta legislature.

Albertans learned on Tuesday that a second person, a woman in her 80s, had died from the illness. The woman was a resident at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary, where two other residents and one staff member have also tested positive for the virus. The source of the infection was not yet known.

The news demonstrated that coronavirus can strike with terrible speed — the woman developed symptoms on Sunday and died the next day.

Nineteen people were in hospital on Tuesday, seven of them in intensive care units.