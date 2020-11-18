Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic
More than nine months into the worst pandemic in a century, Albertans have learned a lot about COVID-19.
We've become accustomed to tracking case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths
On a daily basis, people study the statistics — new cases, active cases, hospitalizations, test numbers, outbreaks in schools, even something called the R value. And the saddest number of all, deaths.
So here's where things sat, as of Tuesday, when the province reported:
- 1,341 new cases.
- 20,649 active cases.
- 742 people in hospital, including 137 in ICU.
- 16,353 tests, a total of 1,581,863 people tested.
- A positivity rate of 8.2 per cent.
- 162 schools on alert, with 270 total cases.
- 294 schools with outbreaks, with 1,673 total cases.
- 11 more deaths, for a total of 744.
The provincial R value from Dec. 7-13 was 0.98.
- Edmonton Zone – 1.00.
- Calgary Zone – 0.92.
- Rest of Alberta – 1.01.
On Wednesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will update the numbers at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm.
