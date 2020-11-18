Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Compared to what happened in the spring, just how bad is the second wave of Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic?

Think about this.

The province reported its first case of the respiratory illness on March 5. It took until June 28, 116 days, for the total number of cases to reach 8,050. That included 7,255 people who had recovered, 641 active cases and 154 deaths.

Alberta reported 8,064 new cases over the past five days alone.

As noted above, the past five days have been grim.

Alberta reported 1,731 new cases on Saturday, 1,608 on Sunday, 1,733 on Monday, 1,307 on Tuesday and 1,685 on Wednesday.

Alberta hospitals were treating 504 patients with the illness on Wednesday, including 97 in ICU beds.

The total number of cases as of Wednesday was 61,169, which includes 17,144 active cases, 43,464 people who have recovered, and 561 deaths.