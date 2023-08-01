Off-highway vehicle restrictions needed in Bighorn Backcountry to mitigate trail damage, group says

An Alberta conservation group says off-highway vehicles are damaging the environment in public lands near Banff and Jasper National Parks, and wants the Alberta government to institute stronger protections.

From 2004 to 2017, the Alberta Wilderness Association monitored the trails in the province's Bighorn Backcountry, an area of about 5,000 square kilometres in the Rockies and Foothills.

The group conducted observational surveys and used vehicle counters to monitor OHV traffic in Bighorn's Hummingbird area.

In a report released Monday, AWA said the condition of the trail system has noticeably declined, with increased erosion that is also affecting waterways and damaging fish habitat.

The results provide "concrete evidence that this area cannot withstand continued OHV traffic," stated the AWA report.

Off-highway vehicles like quads and snowmobiles have been allowed on trails in the Bighorn Backcountry for more than two decades, with seasonal restrictions on some trails and periodic closures after especially wet weather.

AWA conservation specialist Devon Earl said the soil on many of trails her group examined isn't stable enough to handle regular OHV traffic. She also pointed to an abundance of issues with people violating rules about where and when OHVs can be used in the area, and said there's a need for more enforcement.

"The trails within this network, a lot of them are on really soft, erodable soils, in areas where there's a lot of water," she said.

The AWA also recorded instances of trail damage from horseback riding or other types of recreation but its biggest concern is the impact of OHVs.

"A lot of the time you can see the tire tracks in the trails themselves — you can see where the tires have gone through and ripped up the soil," Earl said.

AWA wants to see Bighorn Backcountry designated as a provincial protected area, or at least further restrict OHV use to trails with harder soil, with less risk of erosion.

"What we're doing isn't quite good enough for this area," Earl said.

"It's an important connector area between Banff and Jasper National Parks because it sits right between them. ... It's just so ecologically important."

The Alberta government says a substantial increase in visitors accessing the area has put pressure on the landscape, according to a statement from the office of Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen.

In response, the province has stepped up its public education efforts and is "investing in trails and projects in the area." Some of the costs are covered by revenue from Alberta's public lands camping pass, introduced in 2021, the statement said.

"The area is proactively patrolled by conservation officers who educate and enforce the regulations to keep the area safe. Conservation officers have the authority to implement closures in response to environmental or safety concern," the statement added.

Alberta didn't have a dedicated framework to fix or maintain trails until the government passed the Trails Act in 2021, according to Garett Schmidt, president of the Alberta Off-Highway Vehicle Association.

The legislation allows Alberta's environment and parks minister to designate organizations responsible for maintaining trails. Schmidt said in a message to CBC News Monday that has helped volunteer clubs address issues.

"Alberta was 20 years behind others on creating legislation to maintain and protect trails — and finally now we can work to ensure sustainable multi-use trails," he said, adding all OHV trails are multi-use.

"I can only imagine what roads and highways we drive on would look like if they were only maintained by volunteers with their own money."