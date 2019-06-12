RCMP seek tips in death of northern Alberta man found dead inside travel trailer

RCMP in northern Alberta investigating the death of a man whose remains were discovered two months ago inside a smouldering travel trailer are asking for public tips in the case.

The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Conklin resident William George Tremblay, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Tremblay's remains were found on April 8 after a travel trailer burned down on a remote path in Conklin, a hamlet about 150 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray.

An autopsy three days later confirmed his identity.

Wood Buffalo RCMP and Major Crimes North are investigating the suspicious death.

Anyone who was in contact with Tremblay prior to his death or has information on the case is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

