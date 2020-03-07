Alberta confirms 2 new presumptive cases of COVID-19

Officials confirmed two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Alberta this morning.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided an update at an 11 a.m. press conference.

The new pair of presumptive cases brings the total number in Alberta to four: one confirmed, and three presumptive.

"All the cases of COVID-19 to date are travel-related and recovering in isolation at home with support from public health officials. As soon as these cases were identified last night, we took immediate action to protect the public," she said.

Three of the four patients are connected to the same cruise ship. The first of the two new cases is a man in his 60s from the Edmonton zone. He was onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship before it was quarantined off the coast of California.

The second new presumptive case is a woman in her 30s from the Calgary zone who is a close contact of someone who had recently traveled in Europe. Hinshaw said they learned about the two new cases yesterday.

She said all infected individuals have been isolated and public health measures are in place to prevent the infection from spreading. They are all at home, and expected to recover.

"Alberta has now announced four cases of COVID-19 in four days. For some, this news may be alarming. I want to underline that three of these four cases are linked to a single cruise ship."

On Thursday, health officials announced that a woman in her 50s who lives in the Calgary health zone had contracted coronavirus. She is currently in isolation at home, Hinshaw said. This first case is the only one of the four presumptive cases that has been confirmed so far.

The Calgary patient had been on board the Grand Princess cruise ship before it was quarantined off the coast of California. She returned to Alberta on Feb. 21.

On Friday, Hinshaw announced a man in his 40s who lives in the Edmonton zone tested positive for COVID-19. The man had visited Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio before returning to Alberta on Feb. 28.

Health officials learned of the Edmonton case on Friday afternoon, Hinshaw said, and are currently identifying close contacts of the man and asking them to self-isolate at home.

More to come.