Alberta communities pausing midway plans for inspection after hospitalizations

Two Alberta communities are waiting to see whether a carnival's midway rides are safe for the public after two people were sent to hospital after going on the rides last week.

Inspectors with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) and the Alberta Elevating Devices Amusement Rides Safety Association (AEDARSA) were on site in Devon and Brooks, Alta., Thursday to assess the rides operated by Wild Rose Shows.

The rides were slated to be part of Devon Days and the Newell Pro Rodeo in Brooks this weekend, but the communities have temporarily halted plans for the midway. The Town of Morinville also announced Friday that it has cancelled the midway portion of its upcoming Festival Days in June due to the safety concerns about the rides.

Questions were raised after a child and 18-year-old woman were sent to hospital last Friday in separate incidents on midway rides in Stony Plain, just west of Edmonton.

Brianne Garskey, 18, said she was injured after going on the "Hurricane" ride, which features cars that are swung around like a propeller.

Garskey said in an earlier interview with CBC that she was left with a dislocated shoulder and bruising. She said she spent six hours in hospital and also had to get stitches for a cut on her leg.

After the incidents, Stony Plain requested an inspection and cancelled all midway rides for the rest of the weekend.

'It's all about safety'

Wild Rose Shows owner Michael Kryzanowski said the situation is unacceptable and that all safety issues should be addressed before re-opening. He was present for on-site inspections in Devon while he was also conducting scheduled maintenance on the rides.

"If we're doing something wrong, I don't want to open anything," he said.

Kryzanowski also apologized for how the situation in Stony Plain unfolded.

"[In] today's day and age, it's all about safety."

Michael Kryzanowski, owner of Wild Rose Shows, said all safety issues should be addressed before re-opening. (Wallis Snowdon/CBC)

Kryzanowski said the company will review the results of the inspections and be more proactive to ensure through and timely reviews are done on their rides.

Dean McKernon, vice-president of operations with AEDARSA, said in a statement Sunday the association is working with Wild Rose Shows to address issues.

CBC has requested comment from OHS and AEDARSA about whether the attractions in Devon and Brooks are safe to ride. The agencies are expected to announce their decision before 9 a.m. Friday.

Town of Devon communications co-ordinator Justin Janke said the community wants to see "firm, full re-certification" from AEDARSA.

Sean Weatherall said two of his sons had a frightening experience when they were going on the "Hurricane" ride. Justice Webster, 11, and Jasper Webster, 9, said they exited the midway ride before it began because they saw that the safety restraint had lifted. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Sean Weatherall said his family also had concerns about midway rides at a St. Albert event in early May.

"I was with my daughter standing beside the bumper cars and it caught fire," he said.

"It just started billowing smoke and the ride attendant was like shouting at everyone to evacuate."

Weatherall said two of his sons also had a frightening experience with the "Hurricane" ride, the same one that 18-year-old Garskey said left her with injuries in Stony Plain.

"After the ride was ready to go, and the attendant was walking back to fire it up, their safety mechanism disengaged," Weatherall said.