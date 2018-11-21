Property division for common-law couples who split tackled in new bill

A new bill outlines for the first time how common-law couples in Alberta must divide property when they split up.

Lawyers have been calling for Alberta to enact legislation to govern property division when common-law partners split up. They say the current process is time-consuming, expensive and unpredictable as there is no case law to rely on.

In response to these calls, Bill 28 amends the Matrimonial Property Act, which covers divorcing couples, to include what the law calls adult interdependent partners. The legislation will also get a new name: the Family Property Act.

Adult interdependent partners are defined as people who live together for at least three years, or who live and have a child together, if they have cohabited for less than three years.

Two people can enter into an adult interdependent agreement. The relationship can be conjugal or platonic.

Bill 28 also changes the Family Law Act to give a parent the legal means to compel a former common-law partner to continue supporting their disabled child into adulthood.

That change was the result of a successful challenge under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, launched in 2017 by Calgary mother Christina Ryan.

Ryan's 19-year-old daughter has Down syndrome and other medical conditions that require constant care.

Unlike the federal Divorce Act, which covers married couples, the provincial legislation doesn't allow child-support claims for adult disabled children of unwed couples.

In Ryan's case, the judge ruled the Family Law Act violated the charter. Bill 28 amends the legislation.

Bill 28 also repeals an antiquated law from 1922 called the Married Women's Act, which gave women the right the ability to own, acquire and sell property, enter into contracts, deal with their own debts, and enforce their civil or property rights without their husband's knowledge or consent.

The law was made redundant by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

If passed, the law would come into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.