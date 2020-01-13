Relief from frigid cold expected by Sunday

Most of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning, with no relief from the frigid weather expected for almost a week, Environment Canada says.

The only part of the province not included under the warning is a narrow region along the southwest border with British Columbia.

Wind chill values of –40 are expected Monday and Tuesday, with frigid temperatures forecast to persist throughout the week, Environment Canada said on its website.

The end to the cold snap is forecast to come on Sunday, when the temperature in Edmonton is expected to reach a high of –8 C.

Until then, people are reminded that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," the weather agency said. "If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

Those who work outdoors should take regular breaks to warm up.

People should watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.