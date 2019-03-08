At least 8 child victims identified as ALERT lays 73 charges against central-Alberta man

Police have identified at least eight child victims and have charged an Eckville man with more than 70 sexual offences in a case that began with a tip from Australia.

The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has identified at least eight child victims, the agency said Friday in a news release. The release does not say where the victims live.

The alleged offences took place at various times dating back to 2013, police said.

The 34-year-old man now faces a total of 73 charges for sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, voyeurism, and possessing, accessing, distributing, and making child pornography.

The man was first arrested on Jan. 10, after the ICE unit received information from Task Force Argos, a specialized online child exploitation unit of the Queensland Police Service, that an Alberta man had been trading child pornography images online.

Police searched homes in Eckville and Fox Creek, Alta., associated with the man and seized computers and electronic devices.

The man was arrested a second time Jan. 18 by Sylvan Lake RCMP after allegedly breaching his release conditions relating to internet access.

He remains in custody.

Following the initial media coverage of the case, several potential victims came forward with information for police. ICE identified additional victims through a forensic analysis of the computers and other seized electronic devices seized from the homes, ALERT said.

Forensic analysis of the man's phone and computers has so far yielded more than half a million images and videos of child sexual exploitation and voyeurism, ALERT said. ICE technicians have yet to complete their full analysis.

Police laid new charges in the case on March 1.

Anyone with information about the investigation, or any cases related to child sexual exploitation, is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers.

ALERT is staffed by police officers from Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and the RCMP. It was established and funded by the Alberta government to tackle serious and organized crime.

Eckville is about 50 kilometres west of Red Deer.