Catholics can return to church in June under new guidelines issued by Alberta bishops

For the first time in months, Catholics will be allowed to return to church in June under new guidelines issued Tuesday by the Roman Catholic Bishops of Alberta.

The guidelines were developed by a task force established under the direction of Archbishop Richard Smith of Edmonton and Bishop William McGrattan of Calgary.

"Not to be able to come to mass, not to be able to receive the sacrament, is a source of real struggle, real pain for our people," Smith told journalists Tuesday at St. Joseph's Basilica in Edmonton.

"By and large, they've accepted with great graciousness what we've had to put in place. But many people have been asking, 'When can we come back, when can we come back?' And it's in our Catholic nature to be together in a church. To be apart the way we have been is just so contrary to our Catholic nature."

The guidelines follow the recent release of the Alberta government's guidance for places of public worship as part of Stage 1 of the relaunch strategy, and consultations with Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and other experts.

Parishes that have made the necessary preparations will be able to begin offering weekday masses on June 1 and Sunday masses as of June 7.

The following conditions must be met before congregants can safely be invited back to mass:

Limiting the total number of participants at each mass to 50, or fewer if that is required to ensure physical distancing.

Asking attendees to answer a series of health and travel-related questions as recommended by Alberta Health Services.

Recording contact information of attendees for the purpose of contact tracing if necessary.

Sanitizing hands on entry and exit.

Requiring masks for all staff, volunteers and communicants.

Observing physical distancing throughout the celebration.

Extra cleaning of the church between masses.

Smith said anyone who wants to receive communion will need to wear a protective mask, as will the priest who distributes communion.

He stressed that the guidelines are only "small steps."

Before the pandemic, St. Joseph's would frequently see 1,000 or more people for mass, he said. Now, attendance will be limited to 50, a number that will include parishioners but also the priest, cleaners and other church staff.

"I want very much to have this church full, as it usually is, and I want very much to have the music loud and lifting the rafters, as it usually does here," Smith said.

"That cannot be, for quite some time. And this is just the reality that we're dealing with. But I'm confident that the guidelines that the bishops have put together will assure not only the safety of parishioners, but also the reverent celebration of the eucharist, which is so central to our Catholic way of life."

Singing in churches is strongly discouraged, as are drama and dance performances and the playing of wind instruments.

Those activities are listed as "high risk" for transmission of COVID-19 in the province's guidance for places of worship, updated May 23.

Places of worship are told they can consider having "a soloist or instrumental music" instead of congregational singing.

As part of the guidance, social activities such as communal dinners or lunches are not permitted.

Places of worship were originally exempt from restrictions on large gatherings as Alberta implemented its plan to combat COVID-19.

But in mid-March, Hinshaw announced the exemption would no longer apply due to evidence that community transmission of the virus was occurring in Alberta.