Alberta cases of COVID-19 double to 14, medical officer reports

The number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Alberta doubled on Tuesday to 14, the province's chief medical officer of health says.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided her latest update on Tuesday, detailing the seven new cases and outlining the work going on to protect public health.

Three of the new cases are from the Edmonton zone. The other four are from the Calgary zone, Hinshaw said.

One person whose case was previously announced is currently receiving treatment in hospital. The person, who is in stable condition, had a pre-existing chronic condition.

All 14 of the cases confirmed in Alberta so far have been travel-related, Hinshaw said, which means health officials are not seeing evidence of the illnesses spreading within the province.

The new cases in the Edmonton zone involve a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s who were travelling together. The third Edmonton-area case involved a woman in her 30s who had recently travelled outside of Canada.

The four cases in Calgary involve a man in his 50s, two women in their 30s and a woman in her 40s.

All of the new cases are recovering in isolation at home.

The travellers had returned from France, the Netherlands, Egypt, Iran, Taiwan, Germany, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, the Philippines and the United States.

Several of the travellers visited more than one country on their trip. One was also on the same MS Braemar cruise ship in the Caribbean as a case announced on March 8.

On Monday, Hinshaw announced the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had increased to seven.

Those cases are:

A woman in her 50s who lives in the Calgary health zone contracted coronavirus while on board the Grand Princess cruise ship before it was quarantined off the coast of California. She returned to Alberta on Feb. 21 and is currently in isolation at home. Her case, the first in Alberta, was reported Thursday, March 5.

A man in his 40s who lives in the Edmonton zone tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. He had visited Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio before returning to Alberta on Feb. 28.

On Sunday, Hinshaw announced the province's third and fourth COVID-19 cases — a man in his 60s from the Edmonton zone, and a woman in her 30s from the Calgary zone who is a close contact of someone who had recently travelled in Europe.

On Monday, Hinshaw announced that a woman in her 70s who lives in the Edmonton zone has COVID-19. She is a close contact of an Edmonton-zone man with COVID-19 whose case was announced on Sunday. Like the man, the woman was on-board the Grand Princess cruise ship before returning home on Feb. 21. Her symptoms started after she got home to Alberta.

Also Monday, the province announced that a man in his 30s from the Calgary zone has the illness. He is a close contact of the Calgary-zone woman announced as a case of COVID-19 on March 8. The man had travelled to Ukraine, the Netherlands and Turkey. He returned to Alberta on March 2. His symptoms started after his return.