Alberta abruptly cancels request for drone surveillance to watch campers on public land

The Alberta government on Tuesday abruptly cancelled a request for proposals seeking a contractor to provide long-range drones to help with enforcement of camping on public lands this summer.

Posted on Friday, the RFP suggested Alberta Environment and Parks planned to use drones to take photos and video of "designated areas" of public lands over four weekends this summer and fall.

"ISR (Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance) collection will take place within designated areas in Alberta between July 1–4, 2021, July 31- August 3, 2021, September 4-7, 2021 and October 9-12, 2021 ... to include detection of campfires, off-highway vehicles operating in restricted areas, gatherings of ten (10) or more individuals, and officer safety support," the bid document stated.

But Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon said Tuesday the request was not reviewed or approved by anyone in his office before it was posted.

"As soon as I became aware of the request for suppliers related to Long Range Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (drones) I instructed by department to suspend it," Nixon said in a statement to CBC News.

"These devices should not and will not be used to monitor visitors while they recreate in our parks or public lands. I have been clear with my department, that while drones are an effective and cost-effective tool for wildfire monitoring and search and rescue assistance, they must never be used to encroach on privacy."

The government cancelled the RFP and removed the bid documents from the Alberta Purchasing Connection website by 11 a.m. Tuesday. Media had started making inquiries and at least one outlet had published a story by that time.

Under the RFP, images and video collected by the drones would have been provided in real-time, and the information would have gone to Alberta Environment and Parks at the end of each holiday weekend.

The RFP said the government had planned to use long-range drones to monitor for wildfires and flooding, and to assist in search and rescue.

Camping on public lands in Alberta has traditionally been free but the government is introducing a $30 annual fee to help pay for additional enforcement.

Last summer, Alberta saw an upswing in the popularity of camping on both public land and traditional campsites due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More campers placed increased demands on public lands, which generally lack amenities such as pit toilets, waste collection and fire pits offered at traditional campsites.

Areas in the Bighorn area of the eastern slopes, which were proposed to become provincial parks under the previous NDP government, have been hit particularly hard.

A report by the Alberta Environment Bighorn Backcountry Standing Committee from June 2020 found the areas were overrun with users. Some campers cut live trees for firewood, overran areas with new ATV trails and left garbage and human waste behind.