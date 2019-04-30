Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is shuffling his cabinet: Here are some of the changes

Premier Jason Kenney will shuffle his cabinet today, as his government adjusts its agenda for the next two years.

Government sources familiar with the details of the moves told CBC News that Ric McIver, who has been minister of transportation and municipal affairs, will retain the municipal portfolio.

McIver stepped into the dual role in January after then-municipal affairs minister Tracy Allard resigned for taking a Hawaii vacation during the pandemic.

Community and social services minister Rajan Sawhney will be shifted to the transportation file.

Tanya Fir will return to cabinet in the associate ministry of red tape reduction. She previously served in cabinet as minister of economic development, trade and tourism (now known as the ministry of jobs, economy and innovation) but was shuffled out in the fall.

Culture, multiculturalism and status of women minister Leela Aheer is being demoted from cabinet.

Aheer recently chastised the premier for holding a private gathering with other cabinet ministers on the rooftop patio of a government building in contravention of physical distancing public health orders. The premier subsequently apologized after Aheer told CBC News she expected him to.

An official ceremony is set to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, with a news conference to follow at 11 a.m. NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley is expected to respond at 12:15 p.m.

Kenney's personal popularity plummeted during the pandemic, as did support for his party. Multiple polls over the past few months have suggested he is among the least-liked premiers in the country. Other surveys have suggested his United Conservative Party is trailing the Opposition NDP.

His government has branded this summer as a reset for the province as COVID-19 restrictions lift and the economy continues to recover.