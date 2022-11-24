Alberta finance minister to deliver fiscal update on anticipated budget surplus

Albertans are to get an update on whether the province is still on track to record a $13-billion surplus in this year's budget.

Finance Minister Travis Toews will roll out results of the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year today.

Toews will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. MT Thursday.

The budget presented in February predicted a surplus of just $511 million, but that projection soared to $13.2 billion in the first-quarter update on the strength of oil prices in the US$100-a-barrel range.

The benchmark price for West Texas Intermediate has since softened but remains strong at around $80 US a barrel.

Spending will now have to take into account a massive injection of inflation-fighting aid announced this week by Premier Danielle Smith.

Smith has pledged $2.4 billion on a range of supports targeted mainly toward middle-to lower-income families, seniors and the vulnerable.

Families earning up to $180,000 a year will be given $600 for each dependent child aged six months and older. The benefit will also be extended to seniors and recipients of income support, assured income for the severely handicapped (AISH), and persons with developmental disabilities (PDD) funding.

The affordability measures are expected to start in January, with more details coming early next month.