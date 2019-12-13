Evacuation order lifted for residents of Alberta hamlet

An evacuation order issued Friday in the western Alberta hamlet of Brule has been lifted, RCMP say.

Natural gas to the community will continue to be shut down for several hours, Hinton RCMP said in a news release issued at noon.

Residents are encouraged to check the Alberta Emergency Alert system for further updates at https://emergencyalert.alberta.ca.

About 85 residents were temporarily evacuated from the hamlet after a natural gas line ruptured Friday during work by a construction crew.

Yellowhead County spokesperson Stefan Felsing said only residents living in the hamlet itself had to leave their homes.

Many people in the community would not have been home Friday because they work in nearby Hinton, he said.

The short-lived evacuation was a precautionary measure. There was no explosion and no injuries were reported.

Felsing said crews are working to repair the line.

Brule is about 315 kilometres west of Edmonton.