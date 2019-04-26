A green for when you are blue: New downtown green space to open this fall
Alberta Blue Cross creating new green space on a lot at 100th Avenue and 107th Street
Office workers in downtown Edmonton will soon have another venue to enjoy outdoor breathing break.
Alberta Blue Cross is creating a new green space on a lot at 100th Avenue and 107th Street, south of Jasper Avenue and one block east of its headquarters.
The park will replace the building that housed the former il Portico Italian restaurant, which is currently being demolished.
Sharmin Hislop, director of corporate communications with Alberta Blue Cross, said although the green space is designed for their 1,150 employees downtown, everyone is welcome.
"As we all know wellness is more than just physical activity it's getting out to the fresh air. It could be relaxing — and so having a local green space was our goal," said Hislop.
With a bridge over a dry creek bed running through the park with seating and lighting, Hislop said it will be more than just a space to grab some fresh air.
The Blue Cross has programming planned — from hold boot camps to music shows, she said the park will be open to the public as well.
While employees already take part in the fitness programming, she said they're either going to the legislature grounds or working out in the basement.
"This takes people outside to enjoy it," she said.
The Blue Cross will also use the park, measuring 25 by 31 metres, as a host venue for some of its annual wellness fair.
The agency hopes to have the park ready by this fall. Hislop said they will hold an employee contest to give staff the chance to propose names.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.