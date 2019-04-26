A green for when you are blue: New downtown green space to open this fall

Office workers in downtown Edmonton will soon have another venue to enjoy outdoor breathing break.

Alberta Blue Cross is creating a new green space on a lot at 100th Avenue and 107th Street, south of Jasper Avenue and one block east of its headquarters.

The park will replace the building that housed the former il Portico Italian restaurant, which is currently being demolished.

Sharmin Hislop, director of corporate communications with Alberta Blue Cross, said although the green space is designed for their 1,150 employees downtown, everyone is welcome.

"As we all know wellness is more than just physical activity it's getting out to the fresh air. It could be relaxing — and so having a local green space was our goal," said Hislop.

With a bridge over a dry creek bed running through the park with seating and lighting, Hislop said it will be more than just a space to grab some fresh air.

The Blue Cross has programming planned — from hold boot camps to music shows, she said the park will be open to the public as well.

While employees already take part in the fitness programming, she said they're either going to the legislature grounds or working out in the basement.

"This takes people outside to enjoy it," she said.

The Blue Cross will also use the park, measuring 25 by 31 metres, as a host venue for some of its annual wellness fair.

The agency hopes to have the park ready by this fall. Hislop said they will hold an employee contest to give staff the chance to propose names.