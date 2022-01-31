Howling winds, blowing snow sweep across Alberta

Howling winter winds and heavy snow swept across much of Alberta Monday, reducing visibility on provincial roads and highways.

Much of the province is contending with a wallop of powerful winter weather and travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility, Environment Canada said.

A series of blowing snow advisories and special weather statements have been issued for communities across the province, stretching from Athabasca to Drumheller.

In Edmonton and surrounding areas, blowing snow, with strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/hour, are expected to develop.

Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least three hours.

While the howling winds sweep across the province, some communities can also expect to get walloped with snow.

A mix of powerful winds and heavy snow hit Alberta Monday. (Environment Canada )

A blizzard warning in effect for Hanna, Coronation and Oyen, where snow and blowing snow, with strong wind gusts near 90 km/h, will develop this morning and end early this evening.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for several communities including Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake and Lac La Biche, as well as the Crowsnest Pass and the Kananaskis regions.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres is expected to fall Monday, Environment Canada said, and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, Environment Canada said.

The heavy snow and blowing winds are expected to die down later Monday afternoon.