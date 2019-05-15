Alberta bill aims to speed up accreditation of foreign-trained professionals

If a professional regulator is taking too long to evaluate the foreign training of engineers or doctors, the Alberta government wants the power to speed up the process.

Bill 11, the Fair Registration Practices Act, was created in response to stories the United Conservative Party heard from people who trained as professionals and tradespeople in other countries about the delays they face getting their credentials recognized in Canada.

The bill doesn't give Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping the authority to intervene in individual cases but would grant him the ability to work with regulators to ensure their processes are fair and issue orders if they don't comply.

Expectations for how applications are to be evaluated will be laid out in the legislation through the Fair Registration Practices Code.

Under the act, organizations like the College of Physicians and Surgeons will have six months to provide applicants with an interim decision, which could include advice on what additional documentation and extra training is required.

But there is no deadline for an applicant to receive a final decision, as different professions have different requirements.

Organizations that ignore compliance orders can face fines up to $50,000.

The minister can, under the act, perform audits and ask for reports into how organizations assess foreign credentials.

The Fair Registration Practices Code, included in the bill, will lay out what the government considers to be a transparent and impartial process.

The government wants to set up a Fair Registration Practices Office to receive complaints and provide information for newcomers, as well as work with professional and trade organizations.

The cost and timeline for the office has not been released.

Ontario, Manitoba and Nova Scotia also have legislation governing the registration practices followed by professional and trade regulators.

