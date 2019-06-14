The Ledge: Is Bill 9 a delay in process or an attack on unions?

Proposed legislation the government calls a delay in process is being seen as a call to arms by Alberta's public service unions.

The leaders of the United Nurses of Alberta, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, the Health Sciences Association of Alberta and the Alberta Teachers' Association watched as Bill 9, the Public Sector Arbitration Deferral Act, was introduced Thursday in the legislature by Finance Minister Travis Toews.

Toews says the bill simply seeks a delay in wage arbitration hearings until the end of October, when the government hopes to have a better sense of Alberta's finances.

Union leaders see it as the start of a process that will lead to legislated wage rollbacks this fall.

On this week's episode of The Ledge podcast, provincial affairs reporters and hosts Michelle Bellefontaine and Kim Trynacity discuss the politics, emotions and fears around Bill 9.

The UCP's legislation to delay wage talks for civil servants is seen as a call to arms by their unions. 22:57

Kim suggests this could be the UCP's version of Bill 6, the farm safety bill the previous NDP government was never able to live down.

Also in this week's episode: Kim and Michelle talk about another challenging week for Education Minister Adriana Lagrange.

And UCP MLA Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk tells Kim the personal story behind her new private members' bill.