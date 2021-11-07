Food truck operators excited that they could sell alcohol if Bill 80 passes in Alberta Legislature

Some food truck operators are excited they may soon be able to sell alcohol to customers, if a proposed piece of provincial legislation goes through.

Bill 80, the Red Tape Reduction Implementation Act, had its first reading in the Legislative Assembly this week. If passed, the bill, among other things, would allow municipalities to create entertainment districts where adults may responsibly drink alcohol in public.

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews suggested this could allow businesses, such as food trucks or kiosks, to sell alcohol like they would at a restaurant.

"We're way behind on this... There's lots of people doing this [in other parts of the world]," said Todd Buehrer, who works sales for A Cappella Catering and Curbside food truck.

"What a great way to enhance the experience of coming to a food truck. Food trucks are fun. To be able to offer something like that, it would be not just great for our food truck but for every food truck operator."

The COVID-19 pandemic has been brutal on the service industry, as restaurants have had to adapt their operations to public health restrictions.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on food trucks, much like it has the rest of the service industry, said Todd Buehrer, who works sales for A Cappella Catering and Curbside food truck. (Emily Fitzpatrick/CBC)

Food trucks, Buehrer says, are no different, plus their season is shorter due to cold weather months. Adding another revenue stream, that happens to help other businesses in the process, is "a great idea."

Michael Forgie, partner and operations officer of Fox Burger, was thrilled to hear about the proposed legislation.

Food truck customers often ask if they sell beer, so being able to provide that would be a plus from a customer-service standpoint, he said.

But opening a can of beer is also a service operators can easily provide and afford.

"We get that extra revenue stream without really increasing the amount of labour costs that we have. But also we get to use another way to support the Alberta craft beer scene," Forgie said.

"There are no downside scenarios."

Christy Morin, executive director of Arts on the Ave, sees opportunity in potential changes to liquor rules proposed in Bill 80. But she would want people to be safe about it. (CBC)

Christy Morin, executive director of Arts on the Ave, sees Bill 80 as a potential opportunity, but one that needs to be approached carefully.

"It's all about regulating and really encouraging people to have a good time, but to have a safe time together," she said.

Arts on the Ave is a non-profit focused on developing Alberta Avenue, from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology to Northlands, into a community arts district.

The organization hosts several festivals during the year as part of its work, so allowing food trucks to serve alcohol could add to the experience to attendees, Morin said.

Arts on the Ave also runs the Carrot Community Arts Coffeehouse on 94th Street and 118th Avenue — an area Morin says is being revitalized.

If alcohol were to be allowed publicly there, then Morin would want to hold focus group discussions to ensure an entertainment district could work in a way that maintains community safety and health, she said.

Bill 80 would also allow made-at-home beer, wine and cider to be served at 'private non-sale special events,' such as weddings or family reunions. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Homebrew could be served at select events

If passed, Bill 80 would also allow made-at-home beer, wine and cider to be served at "private non-sale special events," such as weddings or family reunions, according to the Alberta government website.

This would be a nice change, said Chelsea Tessier, president of the Edmonton Homebrewers Guild.

Tessier took advantage of being able to drink at specific public parks last summer and enjoyed the experience. But had she or others drank homemade alcohol there, it would have been illegal, she said.

Current laws also prohibit homebrew in places like community centres unless the organizers obtain a competition license.

Homebrewers are mainly relegated to hosting people inside their homes, Tessier explained. But entering a stranger's home can be an uncomfortable environment for people interested in the hobby and can dissuade people from picking it up at all, he added.

"Having a space where you can enjoy homebrew and learn about the hobby… it would change the way that we are able to operate," Tessier said, adding that homebrewing is more about learning to make beer than drinking beer.

"It would allow us to have more events and more community-building."