New health omnibus bill clears way for privatization, doctors' contracts

The Alberta government introduced an omnibus bill on Monday aimed at paving the way for an overhaul of the health-care system by allowing more private providers to operate in the province.

Bill 30, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, proposes to cut approval times for private surgical facilities, allow the ministry to contract directly with doctors — essentially bypassing the Alberta Medical Association — and allow private companies to take over the administrative functions of physician clinics.

The changes affecting physicians pay come after the government terminated the master agreement with the Alberta Medical Association in February. At the time, the health minister said ending the agreement was a necessary move because the province was at an impasse with doctors over how to reduce costs and improve service in the $20.6-billion health system.

If passed, Bill 30 would allow doctors who so desire to move from the fee-for-service model, where they bill for each patient visit, to instead sign contracts and be paid salaries.

"Doctors can focus on providing care instead of focusing on administration," Health Minister Tyler Shandro said. "Physicians will then have more flexibility to spend time with their patients, especially with those who have more complex issues."

Another change proposed in the bill would alter the membership of professional colleges, complaint review committees and hearing tribunals that regulate and discipline health professionals such as physicians and nurses.

Bill 30 would require those bodies to have 50 per cent public membership, up from the current 25 per cent.

Appointments would still be made by the government. Shandro said public members would be added to the 29 boards and colleges; existing non-public positions will not be removed.

Shandro said the change is being made to increase diversity on the boards and make the system more focused on patients.

"Skilled, competent public members are needed to complement the knowledgeable professionals who already sit on these councils," he said. "They will build on each other's strengths and experiences to govern the health system in the public interest."

The bill also proposes updating who can be appointed to the Hospitals Appeal Board.

The government has already taken the first steps in its goal to reduce wait times by moving more lower-risk procedures such as cataract surgeries to private facilities.

Earlier this year, the province issued a request for expressions of interest to determine how many private contractors want to perform those publicly funded procedures.

Other changes proposed in Bill 30 include expanding the mandate of the Health Quality Council of Alberta to include "person-centred care."

The HQCA, which currently monitors safety and quality control in hospitals and doctor's offices, would also be tasked with talking to patients, families and caregivers on their experiences with pharmacies and mental health, addiction and rehab facilities.