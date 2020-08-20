Critics say spending on Alberta's Bighorn wilderness area inadequate

The Alberta government says it will spend more than $1 million to upgrade facilities in the province's west-central backcountry that has experienced a huge increase in usage.

Critics say the money is inadequate to cope with tens of thousands of random campers in the Bighorn region every weekend, who often leave garbage, damaged sites and human waste behind.

The Bighorn region's almost 5,000 square kilometres of forests, mountains, lakes and streams stretches from the community of Nordegg to the Jasper-Banff Highway.

On Wednesday, Environment Minister Jason Nixon announced spending for outhouses, trail improvements and safety measures.

Marlin Schmidt, parks critic for the Opposition New Democrats, called the money a symbolic gesture in comparison to what's required.

Schmidt noted the previous NDP government had proposed a provincial park for the area that included $40 million in infrastructure improvements.

Local outfitter Lorne Hindbo, who sits on a provincial supervisory committee for the Bighorn, said pressure on the area isn't likely to let up and facilities will need to be improved and expanded.