Beaverlodge RCMP investigate two related homicides

Police in northwestern Alberta are investigating two related homicides that happened on the same day last week.

At about 2:45 a.m. on May 17, a man with serious injuries was dropped off at the hospital in Beaverlodge, RCMP said Thursday in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police identified the victim at Derrick Ferguson, 48.

Later that morning at 5:28 a.m., RCMP were dispatched to a home on the Horse Lake First Nation, about 25 kilometres northwest of Beaverlodge where officers found a man with severe injuries. He later died.

Police identified the second victim Warren Lonnie Laboucan, 28.

Autopsies found the manner of death in both cases was homicide.

RCMP say they believe the two incidents were related.

Beaverlodge is about 500 km northwest of Edmonton.