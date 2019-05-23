Alberta Beach church heavily damaged by arson fire

The Zion United Church in Alberta Beach was extensively damaged earlier this month by a fire investigators say was deliberately set.

Investigators have determined the May 10 fire was intentionally started, RCMP said Thursday in a news release.

RCMP from Stony Plain, Spruce Grove and Enoch and Lac Ste. Anne County Fire Services responded to a fire.

The cost of repairs is still being evaluated.

Police are asking the public for help to determine how the fire was started.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Alberta Beach is about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.